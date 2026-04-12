Laureano went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two additional runs, a double and two walks in a 9-5 win against Colorado on Saturday.

Laureano's biggest contribution was a three-run blast in the fourth inning that turned a one-run Padres deficit into a two-run lead. The long ball was his third of the campaign and his first over his past nine contests. Laureano is slashing .269/.333/.500 with nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen base through 14 contests on the campaign.