Laureano was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Brewers after the second inning with an undisclosed injury, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Laureano struck out in his lone plate appearance in the bottom of the second inning before being replaced in right field for the top of the third. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but the Padres should have an update on Laureano's condition soon.