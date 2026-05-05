Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Francisco on Monday.

Laureano was hitless until the ninth inning, when he crushed a 447-foot solo shot to bring the Padres to within a run. The long ball ended a 16-game homerless stretch for the veteran outfielder, who also struck out 27 times over 70 plate appearances during that stretch. Laureano -- like many of his teammates -- has been mostly quiet at the plate so far this season, posting a .238/.301/.426 slash line with five homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs and four stolen bases through 32 contests.