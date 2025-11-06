The Padres exercised Laureano's $6.5 million club option for 2026 on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Laureano had a big 2025 season between the Orioles and Padres, slashing .281/.342/.512 with 24 home runs and seven stolen bases across 132 regular-season contests. The 31-year-old's season ended in late September when he suffered a fractured right index finger, but he'll be healed in time for spring training. Laureano is set to open the 2026 campaign as the Padres' everyday left fielder.