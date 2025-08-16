Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Laureano opened the scoring with a homer off Clayton Kershaw in the second inning. This was Laureano's second game in a row with a homer, and he's batting .327 (16-for-49) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI over 13 games in August. On the year, he's at 18 homers, 57 RBI, 55 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .295/.360/.545 slash line through 95 contests between the Padres and the Orioles.