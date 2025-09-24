Laureano was diagnosed with a fractured finger after his removal from Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Manager Mike Shildt added that Laureano's injury will keep him sidelined through at least the NL Wild Card Series, and he could remain out if the Padres are able to advance further. The 31-year-old outfielder will finish his best regular-season campaign since 2019 with a .281/.342/.512 slash line to go with 24 homers, 76 RBI, 72 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 441 plate appearances between Baltimore and San Diego.