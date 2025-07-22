Vasquez worked 4.1 innings in a no-decision, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out none, during Monday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Strikeouts have never been the name of the game for Vasquez, but this was the first start this season where he finished an entire outing without one. He was lifted after just 68 pitches, so there's clearly some trust to be gained between him and the staff to let the right-hander, who has pitched past the fifth inning only six times, work deeper into ballgames. That's part of the reason why the 26-year-old hasn't had a decision to his name since May 21, but that means no losses either, so he's certainly kept the Padres in ballgames and limited damage well despite often dealing with plenty of traffic in his starts. His turn in the rotation is next slated to come up on the road in St. Louis.