Vasquez (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays after he allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was called up for his season debut and surrendered a three-run homer to Daulton Varsho in the opening inning, though none of the runs were earned due to an error earlier in the frame. Toronto also scratched a run across in the second, but Vasquez then pitched through the fifth inning with no further damage. San Diego doesn't have a scheduled off day until May 2, so Vasquez could stick in the starting rotation while Yu Darvish (neck) is on the 15-day injured list.