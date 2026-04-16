Vasquez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Mariners.

Vasquez hadn't allowed more than a run in any of his first three starts, but the Mariners got to him early Wednesday. Dominic Canzone hit a two-run double in the second inning and Brendan Donovan added a two-run single in the fourth. This was an inefficient showing for Vasquez, who threw just 45 of 85 pitches for strikes. Even with the shaky work in this outing, he's at a 2.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings through his first four starts this year. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at Colorado.