Vasquez (3-5) was charged with the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday after surrendering five runs on eight hits and no walks across four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was staked a 4-0 lead after three innings, but he allowed five runs across the fourth and fifth frames before being pulled. The performance ended a run of four straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, though Vasquez hasn't lasted five innings since July 4 and is without a victory in his past 13 outings. The right-hander's next start lines up for next weekend versus Boston, though he could be replaced in the rotation by Nestor Cortes (elbow).