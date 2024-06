Vasquez (1-4) gave up six runs in 4.1 innings of work. He gave up 12 hits, walked two, and struck out two in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Vasquez was knocked around by the Phillies on Monday; the 12 hits allowed were a career-high for the righty. The home runs he allowed to Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm did most of the damage, but Vasquez was in trouble the whole outing. The 25-year-old has now given up at least three runs in seven of his nine starts this season and saw his ERA climb to 5.70.