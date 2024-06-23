Vasquez (2-4) earned the win over the Brewers on Saturday, allowing five hits and three walks over five shutout innings while striking out three.

Vasquez struggled with his command early on, issuing walks to three of the first six batters he faced. However, the right-hander would not walk another batter from that point on as he held the Brewers' lineup scoreless over five frames. It was a nice bounceback effort for Vasquez after he surrendered a season-high six runs in his last start and he's now gone at least six innings in five of his last six starts. On the downside, he also issued a season-high three walks in the contest and has walked multiple batters in three consecutive outings.