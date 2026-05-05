Vasquez (3-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

Vasquez wasn't awful in the outing, and he finished just one out away from notching a quality start. However, he also didn't fool many hitters with just seven whiffs and two punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign in fine form, allowing just two runs over his first three starts spanning 17.2 innings while uncharacteristically racking up 19 strikeouts. The punchout numbers have come down since then -- Vasquez has a modest 17:9 K:BB over his subsequent 21.2 frames, and he's allowed 12 earned runs during that span. He still has a respectable 3.20 ERA overall and is secure in his spot in the Padres' rotation. His next start is lined up to take place at home against St. Louis.