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Padres' Randy Vasquez: Tests 'all clear,' leaves hospital

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Padres manager Craig Stammen said Friday that Vasquez (ankle/illness) has been discharged from the hospital after testing came back "all clear," MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports.

Vasquez took a comebacker off the ankle during Thursday's start against the Dodgers. While on his way to get X-rays, he fainted and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Scans of Vasquez's ankle came back negative, and it seems whatever caused the fainting spell is not a long-term concern. Vasquez is tentatively lined up for two starts during the final week of the first half, but the Padres will monitor him in the coming days before determining whether he'll make his next start as scheduled.

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