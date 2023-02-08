Ravelo signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Padres which includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Ravelo spent most of the last two years in Nippon Professional Baseball, and his numbers were less than spectacular in 2022 with the Orix Buffaloes. The 30-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder will probably be nothing more than minor-league depth for San Diego in 2023.

