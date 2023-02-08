Ravelo signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Padres which includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Ravelo spent most of the last two years in Nippon Professional Baseball, and his numbers were less than spectacular in 2022 with the Orix Buffaloes. The 30-year-old first baseman and corner outfielder will probably be nothing more than minor-league depth for San Diego in 2023.
More News
-
Rangel Ravelo: En route to Japan•
-
Dodgers' Rangel Ravelo: Receives demotion•
-
Dodgers' Rangel Ravelo: Invited to camp by Dodgers•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Non-tendered by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Big performance in matinee•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: First appearance since activation•