Lawson (elbow) was cleared to make his season debut for Double-A San Antonio last week and has thus far made two starts with the affiliate, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk in 3.1 innings between the outings.

The Padres have eased Lawson back into game action with limited pitch counts, but he otherwise looks to be fully healthy again after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely spend the majority of the season at Double-A.