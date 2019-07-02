Padres' Reginald Preciado: Inks deal with Padres

Preciado agreed to a $1.3 million deal with the Padres, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Preciado is not only the best prospect out of Panama in this year's July 2 international signing class, but he is also one of the youngest players in the class, having turned 16 on May 16. At 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, he is extremely projectable, and while he doesn't have much raw power right now, he could develop 25-homer power if he fills out as expected. The switch hitter figures to hit for more power from the right side of the plate, while spraying doubles from the left side. There may be some swing and miss, given his height and long levers. He is an average runner who should be able to stick at shortstop.