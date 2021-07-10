Knehr pitched 3.2 innings in Friday's 4-2 win against Colorado, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Knehr was decent filling in for Blake Snell though the start could've gone much worse. The rookie walked in a run with no outs in the second but was able to retire the next three Rockies then surrendered an RBI double to opposing starter Kyle Freeland before being removed in the fourth. He'll most likely return to the minors following the one-start cameo.