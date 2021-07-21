The Padres recalled Knehr from Triple-A El Paso and designated him as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Atlanta. He'll start the second game of the twin bill, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Knehr will be picking up his second start of the season for the Padres after he was touched up for two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings July 9 against the Rockies. Due to the mounting injuries to the San Diego rotation, Knehr will temporarily step in as the club's fifth starter, but he could headed back to the minors if Ryan Weathers (ankle) is ready to return from the injured list for this weekend's series in Miami.