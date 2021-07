The Padres recalled Knehr from Double-A San Antonio to start Friday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The righty makes the leap all the way to the big leagues to start in place of Blake Snell (fatigue). Knehr has pitched to a 3.90 ERA in 55.1 innings with a 46:22 K:BB in his 11 starts at Double-A. The Padres have not indicated how long into the game he's expected to pitch, but it doesn't figure to be more than a few innings.