Knehr could get the ball Tuesday against Atlanta, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Knehr is with the team as part of the taxi squad and could be called up for at least a spot start. Monday's game is threatened by rain, however, so the Padres won't finalize their plans until they know when they'll wind up playing. Knehr made his big-league debut last season but appeared just once, giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings.