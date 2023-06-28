Knehr (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over two innings against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Knehr, called up to fill in for Yu Darvish (illness) on Tuesday, was tagged for three runs in the second inning before surrendering a pair of solo home runs in the third. The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed 10 runs while sporting a 2.65 WHIP through just 5.2 innings this season. Knehr will likely return to Triple-A, where he'll serve as a depth option for the Padres.