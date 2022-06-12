Knehr tossed 4.2 scoreless frames in long relief but didn't factor into the decision Saturday in the Padres' 6-2 loss to the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader. He scattered three hits and walked none while striking out three.

Knehr was one of two pitchers summoned from Triple-A El Paso in advance of the twin bill after fellow hurlers Mike Clevinger and Adrian Morejon were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Though he performed admirably in long relief after starter MacKenzie Gore was chased midway through the third inning, Knehr's 65-pitch workload means he likely won't be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of days. As a result, Knehr could be a candidate for a demotion back to El Paso if the Padres want to swap him out for a fresh arm in the bullpen.