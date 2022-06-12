site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Reiss Knehr: Moved to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jun 12, 2022
Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings during mop-up duty Saturday against the Rockies, and he will head back down until the
Padres have need of another fresh bullpen arm. Kyle Tyler takes Knehr's spot in the bullpen.
