Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Knehr struggled to a 12.27 ERA over three appearances and 3.2 innings while with the club. The right-hander was optioned down to El Paso to make room for Joe Musgrove (toe/shoulder) coming off the injured list to make his 2023 season debut Saturday.