Padres' Reiss Knehr: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 20, 2022
at
5:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Knehr spent the weekend in the
Padres' bullpen and struck out four in two scoreless relief innings during Friday's game against the Rockies. However, he'll head back to the minors after CJ Abrams was recalled Monday.
