Padres' Reiss Knehr: Optioned to Triple-A
Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Wednesday.
San Diego also reassigned Eric Hanhold and Aaron Brooks in this round of cuts from major-league camp. Knehr, 26, holds a 4.64 ERA and 30:24 K:BB in 42.2 career innings at the MLB level.
