Padres' Reiss Knehr: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Knehr joined the big-league club Monday but will return to the minors after making one appearance for the Padres. He has yet to allow a run and has a 7:0 K:BB over 8.1 major-league innings this year.
