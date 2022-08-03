Knehr didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 win over the Rockies during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one, and also hit two batters with pitches.

Making his first big-league start of the year, Knehr needed 82 pitches (48 strikes) to record only 11 outs before getting the hook, and his line could have been a lot worse as he exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Fortunately for the Padres, none of those runners came around to score. Knehr will likely head back to Triple-A El Paso with a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB through 12 MLB innings.