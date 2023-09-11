Hill worked in relief Sunday in the Padres' 12-2 loss to the Astros, striking out three while giving up one hit and two walks over three innings.

After failing to escape the second inning while serving up six earned runs in his most recent start Sept. 4 versus the Phillies, Hill was bypassed for the start Sunday in favor of Matt Waldron. Though Waldron was dealt the loss after giving up four earned runs in five innings, he might have performed well enough to maintain the rotation spot over Hill, who lowered his ERA on Sunday but needed 55 pitches just to record his nine outs. Since joining the Padres in an Aug. 1 deal with the Pirates, Hill has gone 0-4 with a 9.27 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 22.1 innings over seven appearances (five starts).