Hill (7-13) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Hill had gone a total of 6.1 frames and surrendered nine runs over his first two appearances since joining San Diego, so his five-inning, three-run outing Thursday was a step forward. The veteran hurler retired the first 10 batters he faced and gave up only three baserunners in total, but all three scored, with homers by Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno responsible for the damage. Hill has lost all three of his starts as a Padre, posting a 9.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over 11.1 frames during that stretch.