Padres' Robbie Erlin: Allows four earned
Erlin (3-4) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Dodgers.
Erlin had allowed only three baserunners heading into the fifth inning, and retired the first two batters he faced in the frame. However, things unraveled quickly from there as he allowed the next six batters he faced to reach base, with a double and home run allowed to consecutive batters causing most of the damage. His season-long numbers -- Erlin has a 3.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP -- reflect an effective pitcher, however he has a 6.43 ERA across the seven starts he's received this season.
