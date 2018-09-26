Padres' Robbie Erlin: Allows one earned in no-decision
Erlin allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Erlin turned in a solid performance Tuesday, allowing an unearned run in the first and a solo home run to Hunter Pence in the fifth for the only marks on his ledger. The southpaw has continued to struggle going deep into outings, falling short of six innings in all but one of his 12 starts. Barring a change of plans, Erlin's 2018 season is likely over. He'll close the campaign with a 4.21 ERA and 88:12 K:BB over 109 innings in 39 appearances.
