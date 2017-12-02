Padres' Robbie Erlin: Avoids arbitration with one-year deal
Erlin (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Friday, to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Erlin is still recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May, which cause him to miss the entire 2018 season. He should be fully operational come spring training, and with this deal, it's clear that the Padres can see a role for the 27-year-old.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...