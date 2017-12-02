Erlin (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Friday, to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Erlin is still recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May, which cause him to miss the entire 2018 season. He should be fully operational come spring training, and with this deal, it's clear that the Padres can see a role for the 27-year-old.