Erlin and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Erlin made 12 starts and 27 relief appearances for the Padres last season, finishing with a modest 4.21 ERA. His 3.31 FIP suggests room for positive regression, however, earned on the back of a sparkling 2.7 percent walk rate. He lines up as a likely rotation member heading into the upcoming season.

More News
Our Latest Stories