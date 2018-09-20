Erlin (4-7) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings against the Giants.

Erlin allowed a three-run double with two outs in the second inning to opposing pitcher Chris Stratton, but he was able to blank the San Francisco bats the rest of the way. The lefty has made it through six full innings just once all season, and now carries a 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 84:12 K:BB across 104 innings. He'll take on the Giants again next time out in San Francisco on Tuesday.