Erlin and Chris Young appear to be the most realistic candidates to open the season as the Padres' fifth starter with Dinelson Lamet (elbow) headed to the disabled list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Prior to Lamet experienced elbow soreness during his Cactus League start Sunday, Erlin looked to be headed for the bullpen to begin the season, as it appeared Tyson Ross solidified himself as the big club's No. 5 starter. With Lamet now due to miss the season's first month, Ross will move up a rung on the depth chart to create a new opening in the rotation. While Erlin's placement on the 40-man roster would seem to give him a leg up on Young -- a non-roster invitee -- for a rotation spot, the Padres have at least two players who are logical candidates for the 60-day DL, making it rather easy for the team to add Young to the roster if it so chooses. In addition, Erlin has a minor-league option remaining, so the Padres could send the lefty to Triple-A El Paso in order to keep both him and Young in the organization as long as possible. Expect manager Andy Green to decide whether Erlin or Young will claim the vacant starting role prior to Opening Day.