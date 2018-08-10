Erlin surrendered four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings. He didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Milwaukee.

Erlin gave up a run in the first, followed by three more in the fourth prior to exiting with 85 pitches (57 strikes). The 27-year-old has made just four starts this season, as he's served primarily as a relief pitcher. He sports a 3.36 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 57 strikeouts across 69.2 innings. It's unclear if Erlin will stick in the rotation moving forward, with Eric Lauer (forearm) set to return from the disabled list in the near future, and Jacob Nix receiving a promotion from Triple-A El Paso.