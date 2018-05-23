Padres manager Andy Green hinted that Erlin will likely head back to the bullpen rather than remain in the rotation if Joey Lucchesi (hip) is unavailable for a second straight start Sunday against the Dodgers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "We looked at [Erlin's outing Monday against the Nationals] as a spot start," Green said. "He's done a very good job in the bullpen."

Erlin has failed to go more than four innings in either of his two spot starts this season, with the Nationals lighting him up for six runs on seven hits in Monday's turn. Had Erlin delivered a more credible performance, Green likely would be willing to go back to the lefty for another start over the weekend in Lucchesi's stead, but it appears the Padres will instead tab a minor leaguer for the opening in the pitching schedule. According to Acee, Luis Perdomo might represent the most logical replacement after turning in a 2.81 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 41.2 innings at Triple-A El Paso since his April 19 demotion.