Erlin will start Monday against the Dodgers unless he's needed in the bullpen over the weekend, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres will need someone to make a spot start after Luis Perdomo was suspended for his part in a brawl. Erlin will be the team's first choice, though he'll still be available in the bullpen over the weekend. Jordan Lyles and Walker Lockett could be the backup plans for the San Diego. Erlin is naturally a starter, though he's on an innings limit this year after missing the entire 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery. He's looked good in the bullpen so far this year, with a 2.38 ERA in 11.1 innings.