Padres' Robbie Erlin: Gets rocked in spot start
Erlin (1-3) allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out two across four innings as he was tabbed with the loss Monday against Washington.
It didn't take Erlin long to work his way into trouble, as he gave up an early three-run homer to Juan Soto -- the Padres faced a five-run deficit after just the second inning. He'll likely head back to the bullpen after making a shaky spot start Monday. Erlin has accrued a 4.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 30 innings this season.
