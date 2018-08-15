Erlin will start Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Though the Padres recently added a pair of prospects to the rotation in Brett Kennedy and Jacob Nix, Erlin won't be exiled to the bullpen just yet with the Friars still down another regular rotation member in Eric Lauer (forearm), who remains on the disabled list. Lauer has resumed throwing off flat ground but has yet to progress to facing hitters, so it looks likely that Erlin will pick up at least another start beyond Wednesday's. In his two outings since rejoining the San Diego rotation, Erlin has covered five frames both times, giving up five runs (three earned) and posting a cumulative 7:2 K:BB.

