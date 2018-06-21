Erlin allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four over 4.1 innings of relief work in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Starter Joey Lucchesi made it through just 1.2 innings and allowed four runs, so Erlin was called upon for mop up duty. The lefty allowed a pair of home runs but did his part to preserve the bullpen with 68 pitches. He's now got a 4.06 ERA and figures to continue serving in a long relief role.