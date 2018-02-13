Padres' Robbie Erlin: Good to go for spring
Erlin (elbow) will face no restrictions during spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Erlin will be fully healthy for the start of spring after missing the entire 2017 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Seeing as he hasn't pitched since April of 2016, the Padres will likely ease him back into action early on in camp. That said, Erlin should be given the chance to compete for a rotation spot this spring, though it's hard to tell how he'll bounce back after being sidelined for nearly two years.
