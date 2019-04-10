Erlin will be optioned to Triple-A El Paso prior to Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres will temporarily add a sixth member to the starting rotation in Pedro Avila, and Erlin will be demoted to make room on the 25-man roster. Erlin has a 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings out of the bullpen through the first two weeks of the season.