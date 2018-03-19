Erlin is likely to make the Padres' Opening Day roster as a long reliever, the San Diego Union-Tribute reports.

Erlin has been out for nearly two years following Tommy John surgery. He's unlikely to crack the rotation to start the year, but he's out of options, so he's likely to be kept around as a long reliever and could earn the occasional spot start. It's tough to be sure what Erlin will be this year following such a long absence. Prior to his injury, he recorded a 4.54 ERA and a 3.78 FIP in 148.2 major-league innings. He avoids walks (5.7 percent walk rate) but doesn't strike out enough batters (17.8 percent strikeout rate) to be anything more than a back-end starter.