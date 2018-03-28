Erlin seems to be the most likely starter for the Padres' second game of the season, Friday against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tyson Ross (arm) and Bryan Mitchell are slated to pitch in a minor-league game Wednesday, leaving them both unavailable for the weekend. Enter Erlin, who missed the better part of two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2016. He fared well in a couple Cactus League appearances and will be at home for his 2018 debut, but even so, most will want to avoid him as there's risk of significant ratio damage going up against a potent Milwaukee lineup.