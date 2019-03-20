Erlin is expected to open the season in the Padres' bullpen, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Erlin entered camp with what appeared to be a great chance at making the Padres' rotation, but he appears to have removed himself from consideration after giving up 11 runs on 14 hits and four walks through his first 9.1 innings of Cactus League play. When deployed in relief last season, Erlin thrived to the tune of a 2.05 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 52.2 innings, so he could be tabbed for a prominent role out of the bullpen to begin 2019. Erlin's demotion probably carries more important fantasy implications for the likes of young starters Chris Paddack and Logan Allen, who now both have greater chances of cracking the season-opening rotation with another arm removed from the competition.