Padres' Robbie Erlin: Not starting Friday
Erlin will not start Friday against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
The San Diego Union-Tribune suggested Wednesday that Erlin would get the nod. It was a logical inference given Tyson Ross (arm) and Bryan Mitchell are unavailable and there weren't many other options on the roster, but the Padres have made the somewhat surprising decision to promote Joey Lucchesi. With that, Erlin will likely head to the bullpen, although it's not out of the question that he could be bumped from the roster to make room for Lucchesi.
More News
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Lined up for Friday start•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Wins rotation spot•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Could fill Lamet's rotation spot•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Likely to open in long relief•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Good to go for spring•
-
Padres' Robbie Erlin: Avoids arbitration with one-year deal•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.