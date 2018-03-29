Erlin will not start Friday against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

The San Diego Union-Tribune suggested Wednesday that Erlin would get the nod. It was a logical inference given Tyson Ross (arm) and Bryan Mitchell are unavailable and there weren't many other options on the roster, but the Padres have made the somewhat surprising decision to promote Joey Lucchesi. With that, Erlin will likely head to the bullpen, although it's not out of the question that he could be bumped from the roster to make room for Lucchesi.