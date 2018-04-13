Erlin is an option to make a spot start Monday against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Monday's start opened up following the news that Luis Perdomo would begin serving his suspension immediately. Erlin lost the 2017 season to injury, but acted as a starter prior to that. He also holds a 2.38 ERA and a 9:2 K:BB in 11.1 frames this season. If he doesn't get the nod, Jordan Lyles and Walker Lockett could fill the vacancy.